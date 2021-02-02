Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Britain's home matches in the competition - which was known as the Fed Cup - are usually partisan and colourful occasions with packed arenas

Great Britain's rearranged tie against Mexico in the Billie Jean King Cup will be held at the National Tennis Centre and is likely to be played behind closed doors.

The tie will be played in Roehampton on an indoor hard court on 16-17 April.

Victory for Anne Keothavong's team - which will be announced on 6 April - would put them into a one-off qualifier to be played next February.

The winner of that tie would reach a new-look 12-team finals in April 2022.

"There is a high likelihood that the event will be staged behind closed doors given the current restrictions, however the LTA will continue to review the situation and are keeping all options under consideration," the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said in a statement.

Britain initially missed out on a spot in the inaugural finals by losing a qualifier in Slovakia in February 2020.

The tie against Mexico was set to be held in the North American country last April before the date and venue was switched because of the pandemic.