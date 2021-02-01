Last updated on .From the section Tennis

This is the first time Katie Boulter has won back-to-back matches at a WTA event

Britain's Katie Boulter claimed one of the biggest wins of her career with a three-set victory over Coco Gauff in the Gippsland Trophy second round.

Boulter, ranked 371 in the world after an injury lay-off, beat 48th-ranked American Gauff 3-6 7-5 6-2.

It is the first time Boulter - who will play US Open champion Naomi Osaka next - has won consecutive WTA matches.

Earlier, British number one Johanna Konta beat Bernarda Pera in her first match of 2021.

Konta beat the American 6-2 6-3 to set up a meeting with Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Boulter's third-round opponent Osaka needed just over an hour to sweep aside Alize Cornet 6-2 6-2.

In the same event, world number seven Aryna Sabalenka was stunned by Kaia Kanepi.

Sabalenka, who was on a 15-match winning streak, lost 6-1 2-6 6-1 to the Estonian.

The Gippsland Trophy is one of six events being held at Melbourne Park this week to allow players to prepare for the Australian Open.

In the Yarra Valley Classic, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advanced when her opponent Camila Giorgi retired with injury.

American Kenin had taken the first set 7-5 when Giorgi ended the match.

World number one Ashleigh Barty will play her first competitive match in just under a year later on Tuesday, before Venus Williams faces Petra Kvitova.

The Grampians Trophy, which is the third WTA event for players who underwent a "hard quarantine" on their arrival, begins on Wednesday.

Britain's Heather Watson, who was among the 72 players who were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for 14 days after positive coronavirus cases on their charter flights to Australia, will play Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

Former world number ones Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are also in the draw.

However, Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the event to focus on the Australian Open.

The Canadian, who won the US Open in 2019, has not played in more than a year after suffering a knee injury.