Nick Krygios opted not to travel in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic

Nick Kyrgios stopped play for almost five minutes and called the umpires "peanuts" in the latest chapter of the combustible Australian's on-court antics just two matches into his tour return.

The 25-year-old, who missed most of 2020 because of the pandemic, was unhappy about being given a time violation while serving in his Murray River Open match against Harry Bourchier on Wednesday.

Kyrgios appeared to be well through his service motion when the 25-second limit was up.

After being called by the umpire, he looked aghast before walking to his chair and saying: "I'm not playing, sorry mate."

He then said to the umpire: "It's like you're just doing it to be funny. Do you think you're funny?"

Kyrgios refused to play until he had spoken to a supervisor and checked if he would be fined.

"Tennis isn't about him [the umpire]. He's an extra so all this goes smoothly," Kyrgios told the supervisor.

"I have to go back and forth to get my towel. Why do these guys think it's about them?"

Kyrgios repeatedly checked if he was going to be fined - and only resumed playing when he had been told he would not be.

When asked by his opponent and fellow Australian Bourchier why he had to stop the match, Kyrgios replied: "I want to talk about it now. I've lost enough money to these peanuts."

Kyrgios has a history of controversy because of his on-court behaviour.

He was previously fined £93,2254 and given a suspended 16-week ban after a bad-tempered loss in 2019.

He has also received an eight-week ban for a perceived lack of effort and walked off court after being given a game penalty for swearing.

However, he was warmly received for his fundraising efforts following the devastating bushfires in Australia in 2020.

He opted not to travel during the coronavirus pandemic because of the risk it would pose to himself and others and he volunteered in his home state of Canberra to help those in need.

Kyrgios did eventually win the match 6-2 7-6 (9-7) to reach the third round of the event in Melbourne and told reporters afterwards: "I just like playing by the rules."