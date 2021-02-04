Last updated on .From the section Tennis

A positive Covid test ruled former world number one Murray out of the Australian Open

Andy Murray has travelled to Italy and will make his return in qualifying for an ATP Challenger tournament.

Murray, 33, is able to play in Biella next week because a quarantine waiver has been agreed for players travelling from outside the European Union.

Otherwise, they have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Britain's Murray had already entered the second of two Challenger tournaments, which begins in the small northern Italian city on 15 February.

But, with places in the main draw for next week's tournament already assigned, the former world number one will have to go through qualifying.

When Murray last played on the Challenger Tour in Mallorca in August 2019, it was his first appearance on the lower circuit for 14 years.

He reached the third round in a tournament staged during the first week of the US Open.

In Biella next week he will once again find himself playing on the Challenger Tour as a Grand Slam gets under way elsewhere.

But, after a positive Covid test ruled Murray out of the Australian Open, he is desperate for matches.

The Scot was able to play only seven official matches in 2020 because of a lingering pelvic injury, and the five-month suspension of the tours caused by the pandemic.

Murray suffered no ill-effects from Covid, and has been back in full training for nearly two weeks.

His schedule after Biella may depend on how many matches he plays in Italy, but he could return to the ATP Tour in Montpellier on 22 February.

He would not have to spend a week in self-isolation, which is now expected in France, if he travels from another European Union country.