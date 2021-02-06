Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans broke serve five times on his way to a victory which he wrapped up in 77 minutes

British number one Dan Evans won the first ATP title of his career by beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final.

Evans, 30, had lost the two previous finals of his 15-year professional career, but looked confident and in control throughout to win 6-2 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, has now lost all seven finals he has played in.

After winning the warm-up event in Melbourne, Evans will now turn his attentions to the Australian Open.

The first Grand Slam of the year starts on Monday, with 30th seed Evans drawn against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Scotland's seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray is also celebrating a title triumph after winning the Great Ocean Road Open in his first tournament back alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares.

The 2016 Australian Open champions, who have reunited for the 2021 season after splitting in June 2019, won 6-3 7-6 (9-7) against Colombian top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.