Heather Watson beat Kristyna Pliskova at the same stage of the 2020 Australian Open

Britain's Heather Watson made a winning start at the Australian Open despite her preparations being limited by a 14-day quarantine in her hotel room.

The 28-year-old looked sharp in a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win over Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

Watson was one of 72 players who underwent a "hard quarantine" on their arrival in Australia, which left them unable to train outdoors for two weeks.

She will play either Anett Kontaveit or Aliaksandra Sasnovich next.

The Briton, ranked 60 in the world, had beaten Pliskova in the opening round of last year's Australian Open.

Watson, who had lost her sole warm-up match, hit 37 winners and overturned a 3-1 deficit in the second set to force a tie-break, before converting her first match point.

She previously said there was "nothing fun or easy" about the 14-day quarantine.

Players were provided with workout equipment, with Watson sharing videos of herself jokingly doing a hotel room triathlon external-link during her isolation.

Watson has never gone beyond the third round at the Australian Open.

British number one Johanna Konta and Francesca Jones are also in action on the second day at Melbourne Park.