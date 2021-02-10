Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares won the Australian Open and US Open titles together in 2016

Britain's Jamie Murray started his Grand Slam return alongside Brazil's Bruno Soares with a dominant win in the Australian Open first round.

The 2016 champions, who have reunited this year, won 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 against Murray's compatriot Cameron Norrie and his American partner Marcos Giron.

Heather Watson followed Tuesday's win in the singles with another victory alongside Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

The unseeded pair beat 10th seeds Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai 6-4 3-6 6-2.

Dan Evans, who lost in the singles on Tuesday, won alongside Moldova's Radu Albot in the men's doubles.

The pair eased to a 6-2 6-3 victory against Argentina's Andres Molteni and Monaco's Hugo Nys.

While Watson is the only British women in the doubles, there are a record nine British players in the men's event.

Reigning Australian Open champion Joe Salisbury, who plays with American Rajeev Ram, leads the rest in action on Thursday.