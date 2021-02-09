Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Bianca Andreescu was making her return to the WTA Tour after 15 months out with injury

Petra Kvitova and Bianca Andreescu were the biggest casualties in the second round of the Australian Open as Serena Williams once again breezed through.

Czech ninth seed Kvitova, who reached the final in 2019, was stunned 6-4 1-6 6-1 by Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Andreescu, seeded eighth as she makes her return from a long-standing knee injury, lost 6-3 6-3 to tricky Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei.

Williams and Garbine Muguruza were among the winners at Melbourne Park.

American Williams, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, beat Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0 and will face Anastasia Potapova of Russia next.

Last year's finalist Muguruza continued her good form on the hottest day of the tournament so far with a 6-3 6-1 win over Russian Liudmila Samsonova.

Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka also advanced, beating Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.