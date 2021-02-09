Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dominic Thiem was beaten in the 2020 final by Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem eased into the Australian Open third round but former champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out on day three at Melbourne Park.

Thiem, last year's beaten finalist, was only on court for one hour and 39 minutes as he beat Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Austrian third seed will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios or France's Ugo Humbert in the next round.

But Swiss Wawrinka exited in a fifth-set tie-break loss to Marton Fucsovics.

Hungarian Fucsovics, the world number 55, raced into a two-set lead before 2014 winner and 17th seed Wawrinka fought back on John Cain Arena.

Wawrinka then had three match points but it was Fucsovics who got the better of a 15-minute deciding tie-breaker to progress 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-6 (11-9).

He will face 14th seed Milos Raonic in the next round after the Canadian beat France's Corentin Moutet 6-7 (1-7) 6-1 6-1 6-4.

Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzman is also through after seeing off French lucky loser Alexandre Muller 6-2 6-0 6-3.