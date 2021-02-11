Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals at last year's Australian Open

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev made light work of Adrian Mannarino to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

Zverev, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2020, beat France's 36th-ranked Mannarino 6-3 6-3 6-1.

It is just the second time in 27 attempts that the German has beaten a top-50 player in straight sets at a Grand Slam.

He will play either Pedro Martinez of Spain or Serbia's Dusan Lajovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Zverev, who lost the US Open final to Dominic Thiem in September, dropped his opening set of the tournament against American Marcos Giron.

He has not lost a set since and he did not look troubled against Mannarino, saving all four break points he faced and hitting 35 winners to his opponent's 11.

He is joined in the fourth round by Bulgarian 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who advanced when opponent Pablo Carreno-Busta retired with an injury.

Dimitrov led 6-0 6-1 when the Spaniard withdrew after taking a medical timeout for abdominal treatment.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is in action later on the fifth day, taking on American 27th seed Taylor Fritz.

Home favourite Nick Kyrgios also continues his bid against third seed Thiem.