Daniil Medvedev's coach walked out while the Russian struggled in the fourth set

Daniil Medvedev's coach walked out as the Russian blew a two-set lead before winning a five-setter for the first time in the Australian Open third round.

The fourth seed eventually beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-0.

Medvedev repeatedly yelled at his box as he went 4-1 down in the fourth - with coach Gilles Cervara eventually picking up his bag and leaving.

He did not return to see Medvedev dial back in to dominate the deciding set.

"He said just before leaving that he's sure I'm going to win the match, but he's going to leave to let me be more calm," Medvedev said of Cervara's exit.

"He knew I was going to win the match, so he left. That's all I'm going to say."

Medvedev, among the favourites to challenge defending champion Novak Djokovic, yelled in French, Russian and English as the match against the Serb slipped from his grasp.

He also complained about the spider-camera at Melbourne Park, saying it was obstructing his toss on serve, and at one point shouted: "This Australian Open sucks."

He received a medical time-out in the fourth set after complaining of buttock pain and then went on to win the final set without dropping a game in just 25 minutes.

There are no crowds at the tournament after the state of Victoria entered an emergency five-day lockdown on Saturday.

Medvedev will play Mackenzie McDonald next after the American beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 7-6 (9-7) 6-1 6-4.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced, beating Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4 6-1 6-1.

Casper Ruud became the second Norwegian man - after his father, Christian - to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

Ruud beat Moldova's Radu Albot 6-1 5-7 6-4 6-4 and will play Russia's Andrey Rublev or Feliciano Lopez of Spain next.

Ruud's father reached the fourth round of the 1997 Australian Open.