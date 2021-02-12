Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter lost to Daria Kasatkina in the Australian Open first round

Britain's Katie Boulter lost to Daria Kasatkina for the second time in a week at the Phillip Island Trophy.

Boulter, who was beaten by the Russian in the Australian Open on Monday, lost the first-round match 6-4 6-2.

However, compatriot Francesca Jones won her final qualifying match to set up a first-round meeting with Zheng Saisai of China.

Jones beat Monica Niculescu 6-2 6-2 to reach the tournament main draw, which is also being held at Melbourne Park.

British number one Johanna Konta is the third seed at the event, despite being forced to withdraw from her Australian Open opener with a mid-match injury.

Andy Murray will play in the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger in Biella, Italy, later on Saturday.