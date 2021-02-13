Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Francesca Jones has achieved a series of firsts in 2021

Britain's Francesca Jones won her first WTA Tour main-draw match with victory over Zheng Saisai at the Phillip Island Trophy.

The 20-year-old, who appeared in her first Grand Slam last week after coming through qualifying for the Australian Open, beat the 11th seed 6-2 3-6 6-2.

Victory over the world number 44 was Jones' first win over a top-100 player.

She will break into the top 200 in the rankings for the first time when they are next published this month.

At the same event, which is being held at Melbourne Park at the same time as the venue is hosting the Grand Slam, there was further misery for 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Kenin, whose title defence ended in the second round last week, lost on Sunday to Australian teenager Olivia Gadecki.

The American world number four was stunned 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 by the 18-year-old world number 727.

Later on Sunday, Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will play in the final of the ATP Challenger in Biella, Italy, where he takes on Ukrainian Illya Marchenko.