Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram beat Australia's Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the 2020 Australian Open men's doubles final

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram remain on course to retain their Australian Open title after beating John Peers and Michael Venus to reach the men's doubles quarter-finals.

The fifth seeds saw off the 10th seeded Australian pairing 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4).

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares beat Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Italy's Simone Bolelli 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-4 to reach the last eight.

Heather Watson and Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in the women's doubles.

They were beaten in the third round, losing 6-3 6-2 to the pairing of Canada's Sharon Fichman and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos.

Murray plays again on Monday as he and Bethanie Mattek-Sands face the third-seeded duo of Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia's Mate Pavic in the second round of the mixed doubles.