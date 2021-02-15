Australian Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win wheelchair doubles titles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britons Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid successfully defended their Australian Open men's wheelchair doubles title with victory over Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer of France.
The top seeds came through 7-5 7-6 (7-3) in a repeat of last year's final.
Hewett will later face Joachim Gerard in the wheelchair singles final.
Britain's Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner lost the quads doubles final to Australian pair Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson.
Three-time defending champions Alcott and Davidson won 6-2 3-6 10-7.
- Grounded with Louis Theroux: The top ten unexpected revelations from his incredible guests
- How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: Listen as Bill Gates outlines his plan to save the earth