Australian Open: Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk into last eight of mixed doubles
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Joe Salisbury and American Desirae Krawczyk moved into the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Salisbury and Krawczyk won 6-4 6-4 against the pairing of Russia's Vera Zvonareva and Brazil's Marcelo Melo on the Margaret Court Arena.
They will face the winner of the match between the duo of Slovenia's Andreja Klepac and Britain's Neal Skupski and the pairing of Lucie Hradecka from the Czech Republic and Slovakia's Filip Polasek.
Salisbury, 25, is having a fine Australian Open as he and American Rajeev Ram are also into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles as they try to retain the title they won in 2020.
