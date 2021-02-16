Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Joe Salisbury (left) and Rajeev Ram won their maiden Grand Slam title together at the Australian Open in 2020

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares will meet defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram for a place in the Australian Open men's doubles final.

Britain's Murray and Brazil's Soares beat Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop 6-3 6-4 to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Fellow Briton Salisbury and American Ram claimed a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 win over Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald.

Salisbury and Ram won their maiden Slam title together in Melbourne last year.

Sixth seeds Murray and Soares, who have reunited for the 2021 season, won the Australian Open title in 2016.

The two won the Adelaide International in the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the season.

Both pairings have dropped just one set in the tournament so far.