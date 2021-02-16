Australian Open: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares to play Joe Salisbury & Rajeev Ram in semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares will meet defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram for a place in the Australian Open men's doubles final.
Britain's Murray and Brazil's Soares beat Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop 6-3 6-4 to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Fellow Briton Salisbury and American Ram claimed a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 win over Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald.
Salisbury and Ram won their maiden Slam title together in Melbourne last year.
Sixth seeds Murray and Soares, who have reunited for the 2021 season, won the Australian Open title in 2016.
The two won the Adelaide International in the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the season.
Both pairings have dropped just one set in the tournament so far.
- Live scores, results and order of play
- World number one Barty stunned in quarter-finals
- Alerts: Get tennis news sent to your phone
- Grounded with Louis Theroux: The top ten unexpected revelations from his incredible guests
- How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: Listen as Bill Gates outlines his plan to save the earth