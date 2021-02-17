Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray lost to Illya Marchenko in the final of a Challenger event in Italy last week

Andy Murray has withdrawn from this week's ATP Challenger Tour event in Italy.

The 33-year-old Scot has accepted a wildcard for the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on the ATP Tour instead.

Last week, in his first tournament since October, the former world number one was beaten in the final of a second-tier event in Biella, Italy by Illya Marchenko.

Murray had to miss the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

The three-time Grand Slam winner played five matches in six days in his run to the final in Italy. The ATP 250 event in France runs from 21-28 February.

Murray is currently ranked 125th in the world as he continues his comeback from the hip surgery that saved his career.