Australian Open: Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk reach mixed doubles semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk got the better of Neal Skupski and Andreja Klepac to reach the Australian Open mixed doubles semi-finals.
Salisbury, alongside American Krawczyk, saw off fellow Briton Skupski and Slovenia's Klepac 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 10 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.
The British-American duo earned a decisive break in each set having twice fended off breaks in the opener.
They will face Australian wildcard pair Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden next.
- Rugby Union Weekly: Another huge weekend in the Six Nations is unpacked by the boys
- 1 Xtra's Money Moves: Top tips on a positive approach to managing your finances