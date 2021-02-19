Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Daniil Medvedev has reached the Australian Open final for the first time

2021 Australian Open men's singles final - Djokovic v Medvedev Date: Sunday, 21 February Time: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and online; live text on the BBC Sport website and app; highlights on BBC TV.

Daniil Medvedev has another opportunity to land a first Grand Slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Australian Open final.

The in-form Russian won 6-4 6-2 7-5 against Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas, to secure his 20th victory in a row.

Fourth seed Medvedev, 25, will contest his second major final when he meets Novak Djokovic on Sunday (08:30 GMT).

After losing in the 2019 US Open final, Medvedev aims again to become Russia's first male major champion since 2005.

In his way stands top seed Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-extending ninth men's title at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev has won three of their past four meetings but facing the 33-year-old Serb in an Australian Open final - in which he has a 100% winning record - should be a different proposition.

On what he has learned from losing to Rafael Nadal in New York, Medvedev said: "I took a lot of experience. It was my first Grand Slam final against one of the greatest and on Sunday I will face one of the other greatest.

"I don't have a lot of pressure because Novak has never lost here in the final. He has all the pressure to get to Roger Federer and Rafa [in the all-time record of 20 men's titles].

"I hope I will get out there and show my best tennis. As we have seen, I can win against the best names if I play well. He has more experience but more things to lose than me."

More to follow.