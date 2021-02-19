Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Naomi Osaka will rise to second in the world rankings after winning the Australian Open

Japan's Naomi Osaka cemented her place as the outstanding star of the women's game by beating American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final to win her fourth Grand Slam title.

Osaka, 23, is unbeaten in major finals after a 6-4 6-3 win in Melbourne.

Osaka edged the first set when Brady, in her first Grand Slam final, paid for some glaring errors in the final game.

The third seed seized control from that point, racing 4-0 ahead in the second set before sealing a deserved victory.

Osaka has now won two Australian Open titles after also triumphing at Melbourne Park in 2019, with her other Grand Slam successes coming at the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

She has not suffered a defeat since February 2020 after victory over Brady was her 21st successive match win.

Osaka's face lit up with a wide grin, raising her racquet above her head, when she clinched the title on her first match point after Brady pumped a return long.

"It feels incredible to have fans, I played the last Grand Slam without fans, to have this energy means a lot," said Osaka as she clutched the Daphne Akhurst Trophy.

"I feel like playing a Grand Slam is a privilege."

Osaka proves again why she is a 'great champion'

Osaka has emerged as the sport's biggest star in recent times and illustrated that yet again with another Grand Slam victory.

On the court, her clean hitting and clear thinking has proved too much for her opponents to handle.

Off the court, she has grown into one of the world's most marketable athletes and found her voice to become a prominent social activist.

"She is such a great champion," said former British number one Laura Robson, an analyst on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"In the last six months she has found a purpose off the court but anything she does there never affects her on the court. That is the key."

Osaka was the clear favourite in the final at Melbourne Park, although a relatively serene path to the final also featured moments where she showed her fight and spirit.

In her quarter-final against 2020 runner-up Garbine Muguruza, Osaka had to see off two match points before going on to win, as well as coming through some tricky moments against 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

While her level against Brady was not always at its highest, she still had enough quality in the key moments.

That was most evident at 5-4 in the first set when her relentless pressure forced Brady into the errors which proved pivotal.

And more brilliance enabled Osaka to make a fast start in the second set from which Brady could not recover.

A brilliant cross-court backhand winner brought up more break points for a 2-0 lead, taking the first opportunity when another deep return bamboozled Brady into some clumsy footwork.

From that point, Osaka's confidence further grew and she went a double break up as more clinical returning forced Brady into errors.

While Brady did claw one break back, Osaka never looked like relinquishing another and served out the Championship to love.

The next question for Osaka will be whether she can transfer this hard-court dominance onto the clay and grass surfaces.

Success has not yet been forthcoming at the French Open and Wimbledon, but her next ambition - once she has celebrated this success - will be trying to change that in the next few months and over the coming years.

