Novak Djokovic lays out on Rod Laver Arena after winning the 2021 Australian Open
Djokovic has won three consecutive titles at the Australian Open for the second time in his career, having also achieved the feat in 2011-13

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming an irritated Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men's title.

Top seed Djokovic won 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim his 18th Grand Slam, leaving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men's record books.

The 33-year-old Serb has never lost a final at Melbourne Park and beating Medvedev is a third triumph in a row.

Russian fourth seed Medvedev, 25, has lost both of his Grand Slam finals.

After losing to Nadal in the 2019 US Open final, the Russian was tipped to push Djokovic close and win his maiden major.

Medvedev had reached the Melbourne final on the back of a 20-match winning streak, but floundered under the intense pressure applied by Djokovic.

Throwing racquets, poor body language and shouting angrily at his team were an illustration of how the Russian imploded in the third set, contrasting starkly with Djokovic's confident and steely exterior.

Djokovic clinched the title after one hour and 53 minutes with a backhand overhead volley, falling to the blue court on his back before lapping up the acclaim of the crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic roared loudly and tapped his heart, before exchanging hugs with coach Goran Ivanisevic and the rest of his support team.

After thinking an abdominal injury earlier in the tournament might scupper his chances, the pride and relief of Team Djokovic was clear in their celebrations.

Brilliant Djokovic refuses to 'hand over' to younger generation

In-form Medvedev had, perhaps playfully, insisted "all the pressure" was on Djokovic because of his desire to chase Nadal and Federer in the battle to finish with the most men's Grand Slams titles.

Maybe it was a ploy to deflect the attention off himself. Either way it did not work as Djokovic emphatically proved he is still the man to beat.

World number one Djokovic responded to Medvedev's comments with a withering tone in his assessment that the younger generation "still have a lot of work to do"

"I'm not going to stand here and hand it over to them," he told Eurosport after his semi-final win against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

He was true to his word. Djokovic produced a masterclass of intensity, focus and execution on Rod Laver Arena, looking comfortable at a place he has described as a "home from home".

Djokovic, like he had in his previous three Melbourne finals, started quickly with an immediate break of serve as he looked to stamp his authority.

Medvedev remain unflustered - until later in the match, at least - and continued in his attempt to drag Djokovic into some gruelling baseline exchanges.

Djokovic tried to avoid long points by employing the odd drop-shot but that helped the Russian to level at 3-3.

A fascinating opening set could have swung wither way, but it was the reigning champion who edged it when he unpicked Medvedev's serve again in the 12th game.

But history was ominous for the Russian: Djokovic had only lost five of 264 Grand Slam matches when he had won the first set.

