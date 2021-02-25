Jamie and Andy Murray have Davis Cup experience as doubles partners

Andy and Jamie Murray are to team up on home soil for Scotland against England in what the latter describes as a "super exciting" Battle of the Brits.

The brothers - who have 10 Grand Slam titles between them - lead the hosts against a side set to include British number one Dan Evans at Aberdeen's P&J Live Arena on 21 and 22 December.

It marks the Murrays' first appearance together in Scotland since 2017.

"We've had amazing experiences whenever we've played in Scotland," Jamie said.

"Those opportunities have been few and far between in our careers because we don't have regular live tennis events at all and we want to create more of them, especially before we've stopped playing - it's not like we're getting any younger."

The event is the fourth in the Battle of the Brits series created by Jamie last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Six matches - four doubles and two singles - will be played across the two days.

"We've always had amazing experiences playing and representing GB in the Davis Cup over the years and now we get the opportunity to represent Scotland and the English boys get to play under the St George's flag," Murray told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Last year, we did the two events - one to give the players the opportunity to compete while the tour was off and also to give the fans some live tennis to watch. We want to bring live tennis to Scotland and capitalise on the interest that especially Andy's built up over the years with everything he has done in his career."

Murray expects fans will be able to return to tennis long before the time his latest event is held in December.