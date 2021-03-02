Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Cameron Norrie had never won a match in the main draw of an Australian Open before this year

Britain's Cameron Norrie is targeting a place in the top 30 of the world rankings this season.

The 25-year-old is in 65th place and reached the third round of last month's Australian Open.

British number three Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili on Monday to reach the second round of the Rotterdam Open.

"It's really tough to set the ranking goals at the moment because it's tough to know what's going to happen," the Scot said.

"I'd like to finish the year top 30. That would be huge for me. I just really want to focus on putting my best level on the match courts."

Norrie and Andy Murray are expected to represent Scotland at Jamie Murray's Battle of the Brits event later this year.

"When Jamie first told me about that, I was so excited," Norrie said. "It's going to be a great event. Hopefully, by that point we can get some fans in."