Andy Murray won the Miami Open in 2009 and 2013

Britain's Andy Murray has been awarded a wildcard for this month's Miami Open.

It will be the two-time title winner's first appearance in the event for five years.

Murray, 33, was ranked second in the world when he last competed in Miami in 2016 and returns with a ranking of 118 after a long lay-off with hip problems.

British 19-year-old Jack Draper has also been given a wildcard for what is the first Masters series tournament of the year on the men's tour.

Earlier this month, Murray was knocked out in the second round of the Rotterdam Open by world number eight Andrey Rublev after also receiving a wildcard.

The three-time Grand Slam champion earned his first tour-level win since August by beating fellow wildcard Robin Haase in the first round.

The Miami Open is scheduled to run from 22 March to 4 April.