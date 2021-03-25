Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Katie Boulter, ranked 319th in the world as she continues to fight back from injuries in recent seasons, needed treatment on a foot problem in the opening set

Britain's Katie Boulter faded after a fast start as she lost in straight sets to Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens in the Miami Open second round.

Boulter, 24, broke for a 3-0 lead and had a chance for the double break at 4-0 before Mertens found her level.

Mertens saw off the break point to hold for 3-1 and seized control - forcing errors as she troubled Boulter with variety of play - winning 6-4 6-1.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie play in the men's event later on Friday.

British number one Evans, seeded 19th, plays American Frances Tiafoe after 23:00 GMT, while Norrie takes on Bulgarian ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the day session.