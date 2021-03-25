Miami Open: Katie Boulter loses to Elise Mertens in second round

Katie Boulter playing at the Miami Open
Katie Boulter, ranked 319th in the world as she continues to fight back from injuries in recent seasons, needed treatment on a foot problem in the opening set

Britain's Katie Boulter faded after a fast start as she lost in straight sets to Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens in the Miami Open second round.

Boulter, 24, broke for a 3-0 lead and had a chance for the double break at 4-0 before Mertens found her level.

Mertens saw off the break point to hold for 3-1 and seized control - forcing errors as she troubled Boulter with variety of play - winning 6-4 6-1.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie play in the men's event later on Friday.

British number one Evans, seeded 19th, plays American Frances Tiafoe after 23:00 GMT, while Norrie takes on Bulgarian ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the day session.

