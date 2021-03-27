Last updated on .From the section Tennis

British number one Johanna Konta is currently ranked 18 in the world

Britain's Johanna Konta was overwhelmed by Czech ninth seed Petra Kvitova in the third round of the Miami Open.

Konta, seeded 17th, lost 6-1 6-2 in just 58 minutes to two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.

Kvitova did not face a break point against British number one Konta, who won the Miami title in 2017.

She will face fifth seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the quarter-finals after the Ukrainian beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (7-1) 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka beat Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-2 to set up a fourth-round meeting with world number one and former doubles partner Ashleigh Barty.

Defending champion Barty, who will retain the top ranking if she reaches the final, beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2.

Third seed Simona Halep withdrew from her match against Anastasija Sevastova with a shoulder injury.