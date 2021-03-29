Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Naomi Osaka, who last lost in February 2020, is only the fifth woman since 2000 to win 23 matches in a row

Japanese second seed Naomi Osaka extended her winning streak to a 23rd match as she moved into the Miami Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Osaka, whose unbeaten run includes claiming the US Open and Australian Open titles, won 6-3 6-3 against Belgium's 16th seed Elise Mertens.

Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty also advanced by beating 14th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

Barty won 6-1 1-6 6-2 in a gripping contest with the 2020 US Open finalist.

Barty, playing in an overseas tournament for the first time in more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, continues her title defence against Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Osaka will face Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari or American 29th seed Jessica Pegula next.