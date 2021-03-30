Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Barty, who had to save a match point in her opening Miami Open match, will remain as world number one after reaching the semi-finals

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty moved into the Miami Open semi-finals with a battling win over Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka.

The Australian world number one won 11 of the final 12 points, as Sabalenka struggled with an abdominal injury, to seal a 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 victory.

Barty, 24, saved all seven of the break points she faced in the match.

"That was the best level I've played for a long time, especially for a sustained period," said Barty.

She is the first player to reach the last four, where she will face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina or Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.