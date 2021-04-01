Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Dan Evans will compete in his first ATP doubles final when he plays alongside Davis Cup team-mate Neal Skupski

British pair Dan Evans and Neal Skupski have reached the final of the Miami Open men's doubles - in their first tournament playing together.

Evans, Britain's leading men's singles player, teamed up with Skupski because the latter's brother Ken is injured.

The pair won 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 10-8 against Australian Open champions Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the last four.

In the women's singles, Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty is through to the final after beating Elina Svitolina.

World number one Barty won 6-3 6-3 against the Ukrainian fifth seed, setting up a final against either Canada's Bianca Andreescu or Greece's Maria Sakkari on Saturday.

Evans and Skupski will also contest their Masters 1000 final on Saturday, when they face Croatian second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Defending champion Barty, 24, produced a high level - both technically and tactically - against Svitolina and finds out later on Thursday if she will meet eighth seed Andreescu or 23rd seed Maria Sakkari.

"I thought I played a really good match, I wanted to be aggressive and I executed it," Barty said after beating Svitolina for only the second time in seven meetings.

"To be in the last match of the tournament, I'm grateful to have another opportunity to play for a title."

Meanwhile, Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a surprise quarter-final defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the men's singles.

Tsitsipas, who was the highest seed left in the draw, led by a set and a break before falling to a 2-6 6-3 6-4 defeat.

The 22-year-old lost his way after failing to convert two break points for a 3-0 lead in the second set, allowing 26th seed Hurkacz to fight back and reach a Masters 1000 semi-final for the first time.