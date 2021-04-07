Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The French Open has been postponed by a week in the hope that more spectators will be permitted to attend.

The Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros will now run from 30 May to 13 June with qualifying the week before.

France is in a third nationwide lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases, which president Emmanuel Macron previously said he expected to end in mid-May.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said postponing was the "best solution".

