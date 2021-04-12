Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Glasgow's Emirates Arena hosted the Davis Cup match between Great Britain and Uzbekistan in 2018

Glasgow has missed out on the chance to host this year's Davis Cup finals, with Innsbruck and Turin chosen instead.

The International Tennis Federation announced in January that it was considering bids for two extra host cities to join Madrid.

That came after the event was expanded from seven to 11 days.

Tournament director Albert Costa said: "It was important to find two cities that were well connected to Madrid, with similar playing conditions."

Costa said this would "provide a smooth transition for players travelling from other venues".

The Olympia-Halle in Innsbruck, Austria, and the Pala Alpitour Arena in Turin, Italy, will both host two groups of three nations and one quarter-final.

The Lawn Tennis Association said: "The LTA put together a strong bid for Glasgow as one of the host cities. Sadly, we weren't selected this time, but we remain committed to building on our record of hosting Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup ties around Britain while exploring opportunities to bring world-class tennis to our fans."

The inaugural edition of the new-look 18-team finals in Madrid in 2019 had a number of teething problems, including a packed schedule that resulted in one tie not finishing until after 04:00.

The venue in Madrid has been switched from the Caja Magica to the more central Madrid Arena, which will host two groups, two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and final, with the event running from 25 November until 5 December.

Last year's finals were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the same 18 nations will contest this year's event.

Great Britain will play their matches against France and Czech Republic - as well as a quarter-final if they win their group - in Innsbruck.

Each venue will host its home nation and organisers will hope the changes will boost attendance for the event, which had sparse crowds in 2019 for matches not including Spain.

The Alpitour Arena, meanwhile, has taken over from London's O2 as the venue for the ATP Finals and begins its five-year contract this year, running from 14-21 November.