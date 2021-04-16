Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Evans will climb back to a career-high ranking of 26th in the world after reaching the Monte Carlo semi-finals

British number one Dan Evans saw his run at the Monte Carlo Masters ended in the semi-finals by Greek world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Evans had previously enjoyed little success on clay until this week, when he shocked world number one Novak Djokovic on the way to the last four.

However, beating Tsitsipas proved a step too far as 30-year-old Evans was outclassed in a 6-2 6-1 defeat.

Tsitsipas plays Russia's Andrey Rublev or Norway's Casper Ruud in the final.

Despite the disappointing nature of a one-sided defeat, Evans will reflect positively on a remarkable week playing on a surface he had previously spoken about his dislike of.

The world number 33 had only ever won four clay-court matches at the highest level - two main-draw matches at Barcelona in 2017 and two Davis Cup matches in 2013 and 2017 - before his surprising run in Monte Carlo.

Not only did he beat Djokovic in the last 16, but he also earned wins over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Belgium's David Goffin - who have all won Masters titles in their careers - to reach the last four.

Evans caused problems for his previous opponents with his variety, but could not do the same against Tsitsipas, whose quality shone through.

"I am very happy, I found ways to play at my best," said Tsitsipas, who reached last year's French Open semi-finals.

"He has a very unique way of playing, I haven't seen many play this way on clay.

"Slicing gave me opportunity to run around and hit the forehand, it gave me time to think and picture the way I wanted to construct the point and play it."