Monte Carlo Masters. Dan Evans beats David Goffin to reach semi-finals

Dan Evans
Dan Evans was playing in his first Masters Series quarter-final

British number one Dan Evans came from a set down to beat Belgium's David Goffin and reach the semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Evans, who claimed the biggest win of his career by beating Novak Djokovic in the previous round, won 5-7 6-3 6-4.

He fended off four break points at 4-4 in the final set to hold serve and then took match point at his first attempt to win in two hours and 46 minutes.

Evans will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first Masters Series semi-final.

The Greek world number five had taken the opening set 7-5 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when the Spaniard retired.

Analysis

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

For a surface on which British players are supposed to struggle, some remarkable clay court seasons have been compiled in recent years.

In 2015, Andy Murray won his first clay tournaments in consecutive weeks in Munich and Madrid, and four years later - with little previous hint of what was to come - Johanna Konta put together a thrilling run which culminated in a French Open semi-final.

And now Dan Evans, with just four tour level wins on clay before this week, has doubled his tally on the surface.

He saved 15 of the 17 break points he faced against David Goffin, with some clutch serving when most required in the decider.

Confidence, a smart game plan, and some exceptional execution have contributed to a story no-one expected to be writing.

  • Comment posted by Gill, today at 15:51

    Why doesn't Keir Starmer go to restaurants any more? Because he chooses something from the menu but by the time the food arrives he's changed his mind.

  • Comment posted by PC Filth, today at 15:47

    The name's Evans. Dan Evans. Shaken but not stirred.

  • Comment posted by Jacob Sladder, today at 15:46

    What seems to be missing here is any reference to unseeded world 33 Dan having beaten players ranked 16,1 and 15 in the world over the last three matches. Shame BBC 5 Sports Extra felt F1 practice, yes..... practice, was more deserving of coverage. Go Evo.

  • Comment posted by Squire, today at 15:41

    Well done to him and best wishes in the semi.
    Tennis as a sport should be stopped until players play and equal amount of sets in competition to earn an equal amount of prize money. Also giving an equal amount of viewing time for both men and women players.
    Tennis is sexist in its current format.

    • Reply posted by Brubaker66, today at 15:48

      Brubaker66 replied:
      You need to think about upping your medication !

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 15:40

    Great to see, he's knocking off some great names this week. Hope to see him go further.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:39

    Come from behind wins are the sweetest

    I hope we don't put the lad on the same pedestal as Andy Murray

    Andy for whatever his personality weaknesses has managed to carry so much weight of expectation his entire career - vicariously we've had our time in the sun

    Let Dan be his own man media

    We can all see why elite sportsmen mostly hate the press and ignore it as much as possible

  • Comment posted by Neutral, today at 15:35

    Well done lad, keep the good work up

  • Comment posted by vamosrafa, today at 15:31

    Don’t forget Henman came pretty close to reaching the Roland Garros final a year or two before Nadal burst on the scene.

  • Comment posted by Archibald Meatpants, today at 15:28

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Barbara, today at 15:35

      Barbara replied:
      What a horrible thing to say

  • Comment posted by Natasha, today at 15:28

    First British player to make a Masters 1000 semi-final since 2016! Well done Dan Evans, and great style to watch too!

  • Comment posted by GrimeReaper, today at 15:26

    Good Evans.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 15:25

    Another amazing performance from Evo.. Dubs later with another Brit. Great stuff..

  • Comment posted by MK, today at 15:25

    What a fight by Dan in the difficult moments. Not many can do that.

    What skill on that drop shot near the end. What focus. Keep that up and he might get to the final.

  • Comment posted by Kwittermess and the Bottomless Pit, today at 15:22

    What an amazing week for Dan Evans - the prodigal son 'done good'.

  • Comment posted by gwyn, today at 15:21

    Only Tsitsipas and possibly Nadal to go now.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 15:17

    what a day for british tennis...winning a match !!

    • Reply posted by Kwittermess and the Bottomless Pit, today at 15:23

      Kwittermess and the Bottomless Pit replied:
      Matches ... and how may others beat the Mens World #1 this year?

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 15:16

    Great work by Dan Evans, didn’t see this at all to be honest but so glad it’s happened.
    Best of luck in the Semi, Come on Dan!.

    • Reply posted by phil easton, today at 15:52

      phil easton replied:
      Yeah, Nice one, great that there are no comments about his past negative press regarding his dallying with Charlie, he has those accusers eating humble pie now, whatever the result in the semis think of the confidence he will gain when the grass court season arrives, Good Luck Brummie !!!!

  • Comment posted by IJB, today at 15:16

    Fantastic effort

