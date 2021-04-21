Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nadal, an 11-time champion at the Barcelona Open, lost to Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals last week

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal survived a scare before fighting back to beat Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the Barcelona Open.

Nadal, who has not lost on clay to an opponent ranked outside the world's top 100 since 2004, won 3-6 6-2 6-4 against 111th-ranked Ivashka.

British number one Dan Evans was unable to continue his excellent form on clay, losing to France's Corentin Moutet in a spiky second-round match.

Evans, seeded 16th, lost 6-4 5-7 6-3.

The pair shook hands at the net before another frank exchange of words, having disagreed earlier in this match and previously during a US Open encounter last year.

Meanwhile, Italian ninth seed Fabio Fognini was defaulted from his second-round match for abusing a line judge.

The 33-year-old, who has a history of on-court disciplinary problems, angrily smashed a racquet as he walked off, having seen Spanish opponent Bernabe Zapata Miralles progress at his expense.