British number two Cameron Norrie is ranked 58th in the world

Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open after Belgian eighth seed David Goffin retired injured.

Goffin received treatment for a leg problem after seven games of the second set and, despite winning the next game, quit while down 6-0 3-5.

Norrie could face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal next.

The Spaniard took the first set against Kei Nishikori 6-0 in just 31 minutes of their quarter-final on Thursday.

Norrie's progress in Barcelona could see the British number two move back into the world's top 50.