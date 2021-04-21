Cameron Norrie: Brit into Barcelona Open quarter-finals after David Goffin retirement
Last updated on .From the section Tennis
Britain's Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open after Belgian eighth seed David Goffin retired injured.
Goffin received treatment for a leg problem after seven games of the second set and, despite winning the next game, quit while down 6-0 3-5.
Norrie could face 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal next.
The Spaniard took the first set against Kei Nishikori 6-0 in just 31 minutes of their quarter-final on Thursday.
Norrie's progress in Barcelona could see the British number two move back into the world's top 50.