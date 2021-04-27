Novak Djokovic is the defending Wimbledon men's singles champion

Wimbledon plans to abandon its traditional rest day on the middle Sunday of the tournament from 2022.

The Grand Slam will instead be played over 14 consecutive days, with All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt saying this was possible because of better grass-court maintenance.

Organisers also revealed they are hoping to have fans at a minimum of 25% capacity this year.

Ticket prices will stay at 2020 levels, with prize money yet to be decided.

"We plan to deliver the best Championships possible in accordance with public safety. It will necessarily be different from Wimbledon as we know it," Hewitt said.

A 'new tradition' for Wimbledon

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where there is no play on the middle Sunday.

The rest day has meant that the Monday of the second week has been very busy with all of the men's and women's last-16 matches being held on the same day.

There has been play four times on the Sunday because of rain disruptions during the week, with the tournament opening its doors in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016.

"Over time Wimbledon has continuously evolved to meet changing demands and behaviours of our fans - always changing, always staying the same is something we talk about often," AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said.

"We want more of this wonderful event to be available to more people around the world to share in the joy of the Championships.

"Including Middle Sunday permanently in our schedule will allow us to do just that and become a new tradition which we hope we can become immensely proud of.

"It enables us to do more with the second Monday, which is known as 'manic' for good reason."

Several 2021 plans still to be finalised

Wimbledon was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and while it will return on 28 June, there are still several aspects to be finalised.

Bolton said they were waiting for government guidance based on research it is carrying out at the moment on the return of fans to stadiums before making decisions on capacity.

Much will also ride on the government's roadmap for easing lockdown in England, which states all legal limits on social contact will be removed no earlier than 21 June.

"We very much hope that the 25% will be a minimum position that we can build from," she said, adding that a decision ticket distribution would therefore be left to be made "as late as possible".

Uncertainty over attendances means that organisers will not decide on prize money amounts until June.

Plans for Henman Hill - where fans without showcourt tickets can sit on the grass to watch the action on a big screen outside Court One - are still being formulated, but organisers said it could be possible to open it with social distancing still in place.