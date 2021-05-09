Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is a five-time winner of the Queen's singles, while he also won the doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez in 2019

Former world number one Andy Murray says he "cannot wait" to play in front of British fans again at Queen's Club.

Murray and British number one Evans are set to play in June at the west London club event, which will be allowed 25% of its 9,000 capacity.

"It's been such a difficult time and it will be great to play in front of home fans again," said Murray.

Jamie Murray and his Brazilian playing partner Bruno Soares, who won the 2017 title, are set to play in the doubles.

The tournament returns after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and starts on 14 June.

In 2017, Andy Murray committed to playing Queen's for the rest of his career and will be hoping to be back to full fitness in time for this year's event, which the BBC will broadcast across television, radio and online.

Murray has only been able to play three tournaments in 2021 because of a groin injury.

The 33-year-old Scot has not played since early March but hopes to be fit for the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on 30 May.

A series of scans have not revealed any serious problems and the three-time Grand Slam champion was set to practise with Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic at the Rome Masters on Monday.