Andy Murray (right) practised with world number one Novak Djokovkic (left) in Rome on Monday

Andy Murray was a late addition into the doubles draw at the Italian Open as he and fellow Briton Liam Broady were entered as alternates.

Murray was not competing in the singles but was in Rome to practise against top players, including Novak Djokovic.

Scot Murray, 33, and Broady, 27, will take on Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the first round.

Murray has not played since early March, having withdrawn from the Miami Open with a groin injury.

The former world number one is hoping to receive a wildcard to play a tournament in Geneva or Lyon next week.

He has entered French Open qualifying the following week as he does not know whether he will be offered a wildcard for the clay-court Grand Slam, which starts on 30 May.

Murray said the French Tennis Federation wants to see him competing before making a decision.

Murray and Broady made it into the doubles draw in Rome after the withdrawal of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Britain's Cameron Norrie is in action in the men's singles in Rome on Tuesday against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, while British number one Johanna Konta takes on Latvia's Jelena Ostapenka in her opener.