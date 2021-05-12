Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Norrie reached the final of the Estoril Open earlier this month

British number two Cameron Norrie missed the chance to face top seed Novak Djokovic after losing to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Italian Open second round.

Norrie, ranked one place below Davidovich Fokina at 49th in the world, lost 6-2 6-3.

Norrie, 25, has been in solid form this year, having won 19 of his 29 matches, but produced too many errors in Rome.

Davidovich Fokina will play Serbia's Djokovic in the third round.

Andy Murray makes his return to competitive action later on Wednesday when he plays in the doubles alongside Liam Broady.

Former world number one Murray has not played since early March, having withdrawn from the Miami Open with a groin injury.

The British pair meet Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the first round at about 17:00 BST.