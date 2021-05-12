Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Williams was Wimbledon singles champion in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams heads an impressive array of talent set to compete at this year's Nottingham Open.

British pair Johanna Konta and Heather Watson will also be in action at the event which takes place from 5-13 June at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

The 2017 champion Donna Vekic, American Alison Riske and world number 11 Belinda Bencic are also taking part.

They are among 13 players ranked in the world's top 50 who have entered.

Tournament director Rebecca James said the high-quality field will help the grass-court season "start with a bang".

She added: "To have such big names on the entry list for the WTA event just adds to that excitement.

"Even though all our events will look different this year, we are delighted to be bringing world-class tennis back to Nottingham."

The Nottingham Open is a key warm-up event for Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June.