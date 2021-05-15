Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic's win over Stefanos Tsitsipas lasted more than three hours spread over two days

World number one Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their rain-affected Italian Open quarter-final.

The Serb trailed 6-4 2-1 when the match was suspended because of rain on Friday, but broke serve twice when it resumed on Saturday to force a decider.

He then twice recovered from a break down in a see-saw final set to win 4-6 7-5 7-5 and reach the last four.

Djokovic faces Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the semi-final later on Saturday.

Second seed Rafael Nadal is also in semi-final action against American Reilly Opelka.

In the women's draw, French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play American teenager Coco Gauff in the last four on Saturday after the Pole beat Elina Svitolina 6-2 7-5 in their delayed quarter-final.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays Croatia's Petra Martic in the other women's semi-final in Rome.