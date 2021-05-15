Italian Open: Iga Swiatek will play Karolina Pliskova in Rome final
French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat fellow teenager Coco Gauff to set up an Italian Open final against Karolina Pliskova in Rome.
Nineteen-year-old Swiatek, seeded 15th, beat 17-year-old American Gauff 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in one hour and 46 minutes.
Pliskova, 29, made her third straight Italian Open final with a 6-1 3-6 6-2 win over Croatia's Petra Martic.
Ninth seed Pliskova, the 2019 champion, lost last year's final after retiring injured while trailing Simona Halep.