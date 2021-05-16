Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Swiatek claimed her third WTA title having followed her Roland Garros success with a win in Adelaide in January

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek thrashed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 to win the Italian Open.

The 19-year-old reigning French Open champion took just 45 minutes to dispatch the 2019 winner.

Former world number one Pliskova has now lost back-to-back Rome finals after defeat by Simona Halep last year.

"I'm overwhelmed, at the beginning of this tournament I would not have dreamed of winning it," said 15th seed Swiatek.

Swiatek swept through the first set in just 20 minutes, with Pliskova winning just four points.

Pliskova, 29, attempted a fightback in the third game of the second set, holding a double break to go 2-1 up, but Swiatek ruthlessly snuffed out any return.

"I will just quickly forget about today," said Pliskova, who was playing in her third consecutive Rome final.

"I've had some great matches here, in the past I did well."