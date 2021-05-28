Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Roger Federer will be playing at his first Grand Slam for 16 months at the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

He missed this year's Australian Open and last year's French Open and US Open while he recovered from two knee operations, while Wimbledon was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now he's back and to mark his return we're asking you: how well do you know the Swiss great's record at the majors?

Try our quiz now!