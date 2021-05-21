Jamie Murray currently partners Brazilian Bruno Soares on the doubles circuit

Jamie Murray says "it is still up in the air" whether he will compete at this summer's Olympics in Japan.

The Games, postponed from last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is due to get under way in Tokyo in nine weeks' time.

Doubles specialist Murray has already represented Team GB at three previous Olympics.

"There is still an element of doubt whether it will go ahead full stop," the 35-year-old Scot said.

"We have the French Open coming up 10 days from now, then we go straight to the grass season, which is always a really important part of the season for the British players.

"The Olympics comes straight after that, so I think the selection process goes after the French Open is finished and we will see what happens then. I wouldn't say it is a guarantee, but we will see what happens in the next few weeks."

Murray is currently ranked 21 in men's doubles worldwide, behind fellow Britons Joe Salisbury (eight) and Neal Skupski (18).

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Japan, there has been an increasingly robust debate about whether the Olympics should be happening at all.

Recent polls in the country show nearly 70% of the population do not want the Olympics to go ahead, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) maintains that it will take place.

Murray, speaking during a site visit at the P&J Live arena ahead of December's Battle of the Brits event in Aberdeen, tells BBC Scotland: "I haven't paid that much attention to it to be honest.

"We have been travelling the world since August last year, we have been living in bubbles from week to week and our lives have either been at the tennis courts or at the hotel, nothing outside of that.

"So it is a pretty sterile environment that we have been living in and I imagine the Olympics would be under the same conditions. So I don't feel it is an issue for me to go there for my health or anything - I am not really concerned about that."