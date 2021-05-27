Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Harriet Dart has yet to make the main draw of the French Open

French Open 2021 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 30 May-13 June Coverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis

Harriet Dart missed out on a spot in the main draw at the French Open with a 6-2 6-2 defeat by Taiwanese Liang En-shuo in the final round of qualifying.

Despite an early break in the second set, Britain's Dart, 24, had no answers as Liang reeled off six games in a row to beat the world number 143.

No British players made it through the qualifying rounds to the main draw.

Liang, 20, won the Australian Open girls' singles title in 2018 and is ranked world number 295.

With Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund missing out through injury, British singles interest will be with Johanna Konta, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson.

The French Open draw takes place on Thursday.