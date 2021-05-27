Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Nadal (right) beat Djokovic in last year's French Open final, then earned another clay-court win against his great rival in the Italian Open final earlier this month

French Open 2021 Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Dates: 30 May-13 June

Defending champion Rafael Nadal could meet Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals after the pair landed in the same half of the men's draw.

Nadal, 34, is a record 13-time champion at Roland Garros but is seeded third behind Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The Spaniard starts against Australia's Alexei Popyrin, while Serbia's Djokovic plays American Tennys Sandgren.

Swiss eighth seed Roger Federer has also been drawn in the same half as Nadal and Djokovic.

Federer, 39, returns to the Paris clay after missing last year's tournament through injury and will face a qualifier in his opening match, with Djokovic potentially looming in the quarter-finals.

In the women's draw for the tournament that starts on Sunday, Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty starts against 70th-ranked American Bernarda Pera.

Japanese second seed Naomi Osaka, who says she will not speak to the media during the tournament, faces Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek opens her defence of the title against her close friend Kaja Juvan of Slovenia, while last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin faces 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Serena Williams, bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, starts against Romania's world number 74 Irina-Camelia Begu.

The singles draws were made behind closed doors at Roland Garros on Thursday, with the draws for the men's and women's doubles set to take place on Sunday.

What about the Brits?

British number one Johanna Konta, seeded 19th, has the chance to avenge her US Open second-round defeat by Romania's Sorana Cirstea after the pair were drawn against each other again.

British number two Heather Watson - the nation's only other representative in the women's draw - faces Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

On the men's side, British number one and 25th seed Dan Evans takes on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic as he aims for his first main-draw win at Roland Garros.

In-form Cameron Norrie - who has the third highest number of ATP match wins this year - will start against a qualifier.

British number two Norrie, 25, could face Nadal in the third round.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and former British number one Kyle Edmund are missing through injury.