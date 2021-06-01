Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Czech 11th seed Petra Kvitova beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 7-6 6-7 6-1 in the first round at Roland Garros

Two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open because of a freak ankle injury sustained during her post-match media duties.

The Czech said she fell after Sunday's first-round win over Greet Minnen.

Her second-round opponent Elena Vesnina will receive a bye to the last 32.

"After an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it," Kvitova, 31, said in a statement. external-link

"It's incredibly bad luck but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."

The world number 12 won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 but has reached just one Grand Slam final since, finishing runner-up to Naomi Osaka at the 2019 Australian Open.