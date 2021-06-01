Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are two-time Grand Slam champions

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares beat Britons Luke Bambridge and Dominic Inglot in the first round of the men's doubles at the French Open.

After two tight sets the British-Brazilian pair stretched away to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 .

Scot Murray, 35, and Soares, 39, were quarter-finalists in 2017, and reunited as a pairing at the end of 2020.

Ken and Neal Skupski lost to Colombian second seeds Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-4.

The Liverpudlian brothers were broken just once in each set, reuniting as a partnership at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019, where it was announced that Neal would partner Murray.

Ken, 38, has never been past the second round but Neal, 31, reached the quarter-finals last year, with Murray.